Around 10.28 per cent voter turnout was reported all over the country as of 9 am today, with the highest voter turnout was reported in West Bengal, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Ladakh and Bihar.

This was followed by Jammu & Kashmir (7.63 per cent), Odisha (6.87 per cent) and Maharashtra (6.33 per cent) respectively, as per the Election Commission of India's Voter Turnout app.

Voting across 49 Lok Sabha seats in 6 states and two Union Territories is currently underway till 6 pm. Today, 13 out of Maharashtra's 48 constituencies are casting their votes, marking the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

This phase also signifies the final round of voting for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, with one of its five constituencies participating. Additionally, the Union Territory of Ladakh is voting in this phase.

Given the low voter turnout in previous phases, the Election Commission (EC) has encouraged voters to come out in greater numbers and vote with responsibility and pride. "So far, the Lok Sabha elections 2024 have seen a voter turnout of about 66.95%.

Approximately 451 million people have already voted during the first four phases of the ongoing general elections," the EC stated.

Today, all constituencies in and around Mumbai are voting, as well as 14 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Raebareli, and Amethi. Voting is also underway for five Lok Sabha constituencies and 35 assembly seats in Odisha, amid tight security, officials said.

Polling began at 7 AM in Aska, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh, and Sundargarh parliamentary constituencies, along with 35 assembly segments within these Lok Sabha seats.

Approximately 7.969 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots at 9,162 booths across 7,339 locations.

(With inputs from IANS)