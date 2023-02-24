Police in Telangana's Warangal district on Friday arrested a postgraduate student of Kakatiya Medical College for allegedly harassing a junior, who attempted suicide by administering herself lethal injection two days ago.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Bonala Kishan said that they are probing the incident from all angles.

Details of the case are likely to be announced by the police later in the day.

Mohammed Saif was booked by the police after a first year student of the Postgraduate (MD) in the department of Anaesthesia of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal attempted suicide on Wednesday allegedly due to harassment by him.

The female student is battling for life at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad. She remained on ventilator.

The woman's father alleged that she took the extreme step due to harassment by her senior. He also claimed that the KMC authorities did not take action despite their complaint which resulted in the incident.

Meanwhile, police have beefed up security at KMC and MGM Hospital in view of the protest by students' bodies and political parties demanding action against the guilty.

KMC has formed a four-member committee to conduct an inquiry.

MGM Hospital superintendent Dr V. Chandrasekhar has constituted a committee comprising four professors to conduct the inquiry. It will submit a report to the director of medical education.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday night visited NIMS to enquire about the condition of the student.

Tamilisai also met her family members. She later told the media that it is unfortunate that this has happened to a medical student.

The governor later tweeted that it was painful to see a PG medico in critical care unit.

"Work place stress in higher medical studies needs remedies.

A thorough probe should be conducted. NIMS will ensure best medical care to save her life," she wrote.

(With inputs from IANS)