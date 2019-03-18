PewDiePie has been one of the most popular YouTube channels for the past many years but not anymore, as this Indian company has surpassed the controversial YouTuber.

The takeover was originally predicted in October but a sustained campaign from PewDiePie fans helped him retain his position and postponed T-Series takeover.

PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, recently called Tesla and Space X CEO to host a popular segment on his channel called Meme review. The rise of T-Series has also been a controversial one as many have accused the video sharing platform of commercialising and losing the grounds as a platform for independent people to share their work there.

Critics have claimed that the YouTube is turning its back on independent creators to favour large corporations, who can generate more revenue.

"I don't really care about T-Series, I genuinely don't, but I think if YouTube does shift in a way where it does feel more corporate, (then) something else will take its place," Mr Kjellberg said. "I think people enjoy this connection so much, I think something else will just show up if it feels too corporate."

Another expert, Denis Crushell, who is social video analytics with the firm Tubular labs recently told the Independent, " It's incredible to see how media companies like T-Series are flourishing in this space. Whilst YouTube continues to be a pivotal platform for influencers like PewDiePie, media companies have really doubled down on the platform this year."

He further reveals how T-Series and it's sister channel generate more than 4 billion views per month making it "YouTube's most viewed media company globally."

The growth of T-Series can be attributed to India's phenomenal rise in the number of internet users. Both PewDiePie and T-Series have more than 89 million subscribers.

This takeover comes just three days after a terrorist in New Zealand urged people to subscribe to PewDiePie's channel before entering a mosque and opening fire on people inside. At least 50 people died in the shooting.