Youtube star PewDiePie whose real name is Felix Kjellberg has signed an exclusive deal with the Google-owned video platform.

However, no details involving the financial incentives to Kjieberg were made public post signing of the deal. PewDiePie last year had signed similar deal with Dlive, a rival of Youtube.

"Live-streaming is something I'm focusing a lot on in 2020 and beyond, so to be able to partner with YouTube and be at the forefront of new product features is special and exciting for the future," PewDiePie was quoted by a leading publication.

Rivalry with T-series

Kjellberg was the most-subscribed YouTube channel in the world in August 2013 and was the first individual YouTube user to cross 100 million subscribers last year.

India's music channel T-series was PewDiePie's rival when the former had nearly 89 million subscribers but now T-series is Youtube's biggest channel with 139 million subscribers and Kjellberg now has 104 million subscribers.

Controversies

But the PewDiePie also landed in controversies while he was climbing the ladder of success. Reportedly, Disney severed its ties with the creator after the several videos released by him were found to have anti-semitic references and later accepted that the videos were offensive in nature.

Another incident while live-streaming used a racial slur. However, he apologised for using such slurs. We hope the new deal brings only good content and not the controversies.