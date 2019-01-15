Rajinikanth's Petta has become his fourth movie to cross $2 million mark in the US box office and second in a span of two months. The superstar's film has achieved this feat in a span of just six days in North America.

Petta was released in 501 screens in North America in two versions (Tamil and Telugu). The movie enjoyed a good response for its premieres as it minted $562,057 from 262 locations. The collection witnessed a normal drop the following day by earning $197,978 from 251 locations.

The Friday's collection was better than Thursday as the Rajinikanth-starrer earned $349,942 from 247 locations. By then, it had given clear indication of the film setting the collection on fire in the next two days.

As expected, Petta grossed $530,996 from 253 locations and $283,127 from 248 locations on Saturday and Sunday to take its first weekend total to $1,924,100.

On Monday, the Rajinikanth-starrer, which has Trisha Krishnan and Simran in the female leads, witnessed a drop, yet managed to earn over $85,000 to cross $2 million mark (Rs 14.22 crore). The business on Tuesdays will be normally higher than Sunday and Mondays.

So, the trade trackers are expecting the movie to reach $2.5-million mark on Tuesday. It is expected to easily gross over $3 million by the end of its first week.

Petta at Overseas

Coming to the UK, Petta has grossed Rs 2.63 crore from 66 screens in its first weekend, whereas it has raked in over Rs 2.12 crore in Australia. Malaysia, as always, has turned out to be a big centre for Rajini as his latest flick collected Rs 2.17 crore from 35 screens in its first weekend.

In Singapore and New Zealand, the Karthik Subbaraj's creation has raked in Rs 52.16 lakh and Rs 21.19 lakh, respectively. Unconfirmed reports say that the Rajinikanth's film has raked in Rs 9.02 crore in the GCC.