The Petrol and diesel prices rose again for the fourth straight day on Sunday, January 5 across all major cities. Petrol price was increased by 9 paise per litre and that of diesel by 11 paise, as per the information on the Indian Oil Corporation website.

Petrol

Delhi: Rs 75.54 per litre

Delhi: Rs 75.54 per litre
Mumbai : Rs 81.13 per litre

Kolkata : Rs 78.13 per litre

: Rs 78.13 per litre Chennai: Rs 78.48 per litre

Diesel

Delhi : Rs 68.51 per litre

Delhi : Rs 68.51 per litre
Mumbai : Rs 71.84 per litre

Kolkata : Rs 70.87 per litre

: Rs 70.87 per litre Chennai: Rs 72.39 per litre

The rise in prices comes as global crude oil prices jumped after the US killed a top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, triggering fresh fears of conflict in the Middle East. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis. Price revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.