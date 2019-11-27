india fuel prices
An employee fills diesel in a public bus at a fuel station in Kolkata August 13, 2012. Expect a popular backlash if India's government raises diesel prices to halt the subsidy drain on its finances - not only from the millions of poor who need cheap fuel but from increasing numbers of the well-off and businesses who don't.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across India on Wednesday, November 27. According to Indian Oil Corporation website, a litre of petrol costs Rs 74.76 in Delhi, Rs 77.44 in Kolkata, Rs 80.42 in Mumbai and Rs 77.72 in Chennai on Wednesday.

Diesel costs Rs 65.73 a litre in Delhi, Rs 68.14 a litre in Kolkata, Rs 68.94 a litre in Mumbai and Rs 69.74 a litre in Chennai on Wednesday.

Oil marketing companies have left the fuel prices cheapest in Delhi compared to all metros due to lower taxes.

As per the daily pricing mechanism, the fuel prices are dependent on the global crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate as India imports almost 80 per cent of its crude requirements. The benchmark Brent crude was $62.98 per barrel in international market on Tuesday.

Deputy vice president of Angel Broking, Anuj Gupta said: "The report of increase in crude oil stock in America has led to the decline in the international prices. This is likely to continue as talks on tariffs between the US and China are also going on which may lead to de-escalation of tensions."

