The petrol and diesel prices remained stable for the second day in a row on Thursday, riding on the back of the easing crude oil prices. After a six-day surge, the petrol and diesel prices were static on Wednesday as the Brent crude oil rates dropped in the international market.

In this month so far, the petrol prices have increased by Rs 1.3 while that of diesel has increased by 4 paise. The pricing gap between petrol and diesel has widened to over a rupee this month.

Petrol rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai & Chennai

As per the Indian oil website, the petrol rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were Rs 74.20/litre, Rs 76.89/litre, Rs 79.86/litre and Rs 77.13/litre respectively. The diesel prices were Rs 65.84/litre, Rs 68.25/litre, 69.06/litre and 69.59/litre respectively.

The Brent crude futures fell 0.45 per cent to $62.17 a barrel. The international benchmark rose 2.53 per cent to $62.45 a barrel.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by 0.30 per cent to $56.05 per barrel.

