The government of Pakistan on Friday announced a significant hike in the prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene and light diesel oil. The biggest impact is on the petrol price, which has been hiked by 25.58 rupee per litre. With this change, the motor spirit will cost a whopping 100.10 rupee per litre. The new fuel prices were announced with immediate effect.

Besides petrol, prices of high-speed diesel, light diesel oil (LDO) and superior kerosene oil (SKO) have been hiked by a huge margin. As per the official notice, high-speed diesel is dearer by 21.31 rupee per litre, SKO price hiked by 23.50 rupee and LDO cost increased by 17.84 rupee.

New vs old POL prices in PAK

Product Old price (in Pakistani Rupee) New price (in Pakistani Rupee) Petrol 74.52 100.10 High-speed Diesel 80.15 101.46 Superior Kerosene Oil 35.56 59.06 Light Diesel Oil 38.14 55.98

How people reacted?

Imran Khan-led government's decision to hike prices of essential fuels in Pakistan did not sit well the people, who took to Twitter to express their anger and disappointment.