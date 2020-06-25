Price of diesel has crossed Rs 80 mark for the first time in Delhi. On Thursday, June 25 the price of diesel in the city was reported to be Rs 80.02 a litre, up 14 paise, while that of petrol increased by 16 paise to Rs 79.92 a litre.

A litre of diesel turned out to be more expensive than a litre of petrol after the price of the former was hiked by 14 paise on the 19th successive day of fuel price revisions. Petrol price increased by 16 paise.

What has now made diesel prices higher?

What has now made diesel prices higher in the capital is the Delhi government's decision early May to increase Value Added Tax on diesel from 16.75 per cent to 30 per cent and on petrol from 27 per cent to 30 per cent. This increased the retail price of Diesel and petrol in Delhi by Rs 7.10 and Rs 1.67 a litre, respectively.

