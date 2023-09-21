Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a smashing entry into the Ambani Ganpati utsav with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The two grabbed the spotlight with their traditional look at the event. Aishwarya Rai looked striking in a pastel blue salwar suit, Aaradhya matched her outfit with mommy dearest.

Aishwarya gets trolled

While we loved how Aishwarya and Aaradhya turned up in co-ordinated outfits and same hairstyles; many were back to troll the two over it. "Ye forehead kab tak chupa rahega? (till when will you hide this forehead)," asked a user.

"Didn't you get the memo, its not Lohri," another user wrote.

"Bappa darshan or Lohri," a social media user asked.

"She desperately needs a stylist," another social media user commented.

"Her hair style should be changed now...she is growing girl," a comment read.

Netizens want her to change stylist asap

"Her daughter don't need to make over her eye brow ever," was another comment. "Lol her daughter needs to loose those bangs and mommy needs a stylist.. I feel like I have seen both of them like this is ages now... nothing new," read one of the comments. "Harry Potter and the forehead of secrets!," another comment read. "that poor girl her mother ruined her childhood and now her teenage," an Instagram user wrote.

"Aishwarya same look always, sad she can't even move her face due to botox same expressions," another Instagram user opined. Though there were many who also praised Aaradhya and Aishwarya's look and called them "timeless beauties".