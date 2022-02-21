In a daring feat, the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel have successfully rescued a student from the PES University in Bengaluru who fell 300 feet into a gorge at Nandi Hill while trekking at about 60 km from Bengaluru on Sunday evening.

The daring operation was carried out soon after the word reached the authorities on Sunday. Nishank Koul (18) from Bengaluru's PES University fell into the gorge while trekking at Bramhagiri Rocks, adjacent to the Nandi Hills early Sunday. The young man held his nerve, made selfie videos and sent them to his family, friends and called the helpline.

Though National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel took up the rescue mission, it was only with the efforts of the Indian Air Force (IAF) that he was finally rescued in a daring operation.

The official statement of IAF stated, "The DC of Chikkaballapur contacted Air Force Station Yelahanka with an SOS message about a young trekker stuck in Bramhagiri Rocks in Nandi Hills after slipping and falling 300 feet below."

"An Mi17 helicopter was promptly launched and after an intense search and with the ground guidance the local police was able to locate the stranded and immobile victim. The terrain being treacherous for a landing, the Flight Gunner of the Mi17 was daringly lowered by a winch next to the survivor," the statement said.

The flight gunner helped the survivor to harness and winched him up safely. The on board Air Force medical assistant attended to the survivor while the helicopter flew him to Air Force Station Yelahanka from where the survivor was taken to the nearest civil hospital, it said.