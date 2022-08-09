The University of Kashmir appears to have fallen victim to a cyberattack. In a shocking revelation, personal data of over one million students of University of Kashmir was spotted on dark web. The alleged database of Kashmir University students has been put on sale for just $250 on a hacking forum by "ViktorLustig". The name is inspired by the infamous con artist who "sold" the Eiffel Tower, not once but twice.

The threat actor has shared a database index to show the data he has in his possession. It claims to include student information, registration number, phone number, email address, password, employee data and more.

The database is listed on Breached Forums, the famous hacking forum that gained international attention earlier this month with a data breach exposing over 1 billion Chinese residents. Twitter user Abhishek Verma received a confirmation from the admin of the forum "pompompurin", who said the alleged database is legitimate.

The University of Kashmir is yet to confirm a data breach. IBTimes' request for a statement has gone unanswered as of this writing. Multiple calls were made to the university's VC, Public Relations and Admin, but to no avail. We'll update the story when we hear back from the university.