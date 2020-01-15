A person who posted a video online of a missile striking a Ukrainian airliner in Iran last week has been taken into custody by the elite Revolutionary Guards, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday.

The results of the investigation will be presented to the public, Fars said, without providing additional details. The Revolutionary Guards have taken responsibility for the missile strike which caused the plane crash, killing all 176 people aboard.

Over 176 onboard killed after Ukrainian aircraft crashes in Iran

All 176 people on board a passenger plane were killed when the aircraft crashed a few minutes after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini on Wednesday, January 8, due to technical snags. The plane was bound for the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. The Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines took off at 6.12 am local time and crashed about eight minutes later.

"The fire is so heavy that we cannot (do) any rescue... we have 22 ambulances, four bus ambulances and a helicopter at the site," Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran's emergency services, told state television. According to air tracking service FlightRadar24, the aircraft that crashed was Flight PS 752 and was flying to Kyiv. The plane was three years old and was a Boeing 737-NG, it said.