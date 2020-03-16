Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik said that in our country, governors have "no work to do" and in Jammu and Kashmir, he usually "drinks wine and plays golf". Speaking at an event in Uttar Pradesh, Malik, who is a former Jammu and Kashmir Governor himself, said that while governors in other states live relaxed, he tried to bring about a change in this when posted in Bihar.

"The Governor has no work to do. And the one who is the Governor of Kashmir usually drinks wine and plays golf. Governors of other states live with ease and stay away from getting involved in any tussle," he said in UP's Baghpat.

In a video of his speech shared by news agency Asia News International (ANI), Malik further says that when he was sent to Bihar, he tried to bring a change in the education system by ending corruption and setting up a centralised exam system.

"...I was sent to Bihar where I tried to change the education system. There were about 110 colleges owned by politicians where not a single teacher was available. They were doing BeD fraud. They would take Rs 30 lakh, conduct their own exams and give degrees. I changed that all and introduced a centralised examination," the Goa Governor boasted.

Malik was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir when the government stripped its special status by abrogating most provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and broke it into two Union Territories (UTs) - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Malik was transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa after the government announced the names of former IAS officers Girish Chandra Murmu and Radha Krishna Mathur to replace him as Lieutenant Governors of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.