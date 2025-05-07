Perfect tribute: Family members of Pahalgam victims on 'Operation Sindoor'

Family members of the Maharashtrians killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on Wednesday welcomed 'Operation Sindoor', saying the government and the Indian armed forces have taught a lesson to the terrorists.

Pune-based Kaustubh Ganbote and Santosh Jagdale were killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Family members of the victims hailed 'Operation Sindoor'.

Kaustubh Ganbote's son, Kunal Ganbote, said, "We all were waiting for such action to be taken."

"I think that the operation was named 'Sindoor' as a mark of respect for the women who lost their husbands in the dastardly attack," Kunal said.

Santosh Jagdale's family members said it is a perfect tribute to the departed souls.

Jagdale's wife, Pragati, said, "I am grateful to the government for naming today's air strikes 'Operation Sindoor'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands our feelings. The terrorists shot and killed my husband. Today, Prime Minister Modi has attacked the base of those terrorists with 'Operation Sindoor', which is very appropriate. It was necessary to teach them this lesson."

"We are PM Modi's daughters, and I knew he would take action. I was sure it would take some time, but they would attack," Pragati said.

Jagdale's daughter, Asawari Jagdale, said, "Today, I feel like my father has received a true tribute from the government. The 'mission' was completed in 15 days. I thank the government."

In a military operation following the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', striking terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Ministry of Defence in its statement said, "Our action has been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution."

(With inputs from IANS)