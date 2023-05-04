Bollywood actor Sushant Singh left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. His untimely demise has left a void in the hearts and minds of fans and fraternity. It's been over two years and still fans and his family members haven't come to terms with his demise. Reportedly, the actor died by suicide at his Bandra apartment leaving everyone shell-shocked. SSR came, he saw and he conquered.

The actor made his debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013. After the success of his first Hindi movie, the actor featured in several movies. And then came MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which was almost like a turning point in the actor's movie career. He played the role of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni in his biopic and won hearts for his performance.

Talking about MS Dhoni, the biggest cricketer of all time, has a massive fan following. Both Sushant and Dhoni being to same state and when the film was released it was a dream come true moment for Sushant to relive a role and play Dhoni on-screen.

Former Indian Team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni had announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket.

Dhoni is regarded by many cricket experts as one of the best captains and wicketkeepers in the history of Indian cricket.

The cricketer announced his retirement from test cricket after India's draw vs Australia at the MCG on December 30, 2014. And on 15th August 2020, MS Dhoni brought down the curtain on his16 year long international career wherein he won major International Cricket Council (ICC) trophies, including the 2011 World Cup.

In 2017, he decided to step down from limited-overs captaincy after which Virat Kohli took over as captain.

Notably, MS Dhoni took over the captaincy of Team India after Anil Kumble and led to series wins in New Zealand and West Indies. It was also in 2009 under Dhoni, that India became the No.1 Test side for the first time in history.

Biopic on Dhoni

Looking at his illustrious cricketing career, a bio on his career was made. The role of Dhoni was essayed by the late SSR, directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie also starred Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Bhumika Chawla and Anupam Kher. And now 7 years after its theatrical release the film is all set to release on May 12.

An official announcement of the same was made on Twitter. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story will hit the big screen once again on May 12, 2023. Star Studios shared a tweet that read, "Jab Mahi phir pitch pe aayega, pura India sirf "Dhoni! Dhoni! Dhoni!" chilaayega. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story Re-Releasing in cinemas on 12th May (sic)."

Fans can't keep calm as during the ongoing IPL match, the cinephiles will witness

A fan mentioned, "He is coming back .... Sushant Singh Rajput's super hit movie is to be re-released in theatre on May 12. Sushant is eternal. Sushant is alive in our hearts forever. Will you make it a super duper hit once again? I am going for sure to watch it.

After 6 years, this movie on the life story of a legend, Ms. Dhoni, with great direction, star casting, and an absolutely heart-stealing presentation is re-releasing in theatres on May 12, 2023.

Another fan said, "Greatest Biopic MS Dhoni - The Untold Story is releasing again. Manifesting with theatre's eruption like this again "

Greatest Biopic MS Dhoni - The Untold Story is releasing again. Manifesting with theatre's eruption like this again

Saying it again cricketers will come and go but no one can match the aura MS Dhoni have.

Is this Dhoni's last IPL?

Rumours are rife this is the last IPL of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he will be retiring from CSK's captaincy as well.

However, the wicket-keeper-batsman of yellow Brigade CSK is very much here to stay as Dhoni gave a massive update on his future in IPL when he was quizzed by Danny Morrison if the ongoing IPL 2023 season.

Ahead of CSK's match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Wednesday when presenter Danny Morrison asked Dhoni if he enjoying his 'last' IPL, MSD's witty response made fans jump with joy!

"This wonderful swansong tour, is your last, how are you enjoying it?" Morrison asked Dhoni to which he replied, "Well, you have decided it's my last."

The response drew another huge roar from the fans in Lucknow.