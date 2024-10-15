'Perfect choice for Lord Ram's role': Fans can't stop gushing as Ranbir Kapoor turns groom for designer Tarun Tahiliani

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is busy prepping up for his upcoming films Love and War and Ramayana. The actor recently walked the ramp for designer Tarun Tahiliani for his wedding collection.

Tarun had hosted the Tasva fashion show at the Travancore Palace in Delhi.

Ranbir Kapoor walked the runway and looked enthral dressed as dulha (groom) with sherwani and safa. The actor opted for ivory and baby pink sherwani and baby pink safa.

Ranbir walked the ramp with baraat and dhols.

Several videos and clips have gone viral that show Ranbir making a grand entry in a car, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of dhol drums. He greeted the crowd with flying kisses and folded hands. On stage, he danced with the other models and his groomsmen.

Designer Tarun Tahiliani's Tasva Fall/Winter show featured ivory-coloured sherwanis, kurta sets, and Indo-Western wear.

Comedian and actor Anubhav Singh Bassi, who shared screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, also walked the ramp as one of the groomsmen, dressed in a black outfit.

Fans admired Ranbir's outfit choice and believed that Ranbir looked better in this outfit, much better than his wedding outfit.

A user mentioned, "He looked better in this outfit, rather than his wedding outfit."

Another mentioned, "He looked Lord Ram."

The third one said, "He's looking handsome."

After the show, he interacted with the media and reflected on his wedding with Alia Bhatt. Speaking to ANI, Ranbir shared, "My wife planned everything, I just had to follow her lead. Our wedding took place at our home only. So, it was not that hectic. And it was just a perfect marriage. To be groomed again in this collection just feels good."

Work Front

Ranbir will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love And War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The actor will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi.