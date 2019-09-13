Global snack and beverage behemoth, PepsiCo is establishing one of its biggest services hub in Hyderabad. Harrison, New York, headquartered company has acquired 3.8-lakh square feet of space in IT SEZ Laxmi Infobahn and plans to hire 2,500 people in the next three years, a national daily, the Times of India reported.

Interestingly, the facility will be PepsiCo's largest outside home country, the US and would include operations including consumer insights, marketing, HR, finance, supply chain and operations, and digital solutions.

As per the sources, the company is planning to start operation in this site by the year-end. PepsiCo that makes Lays and Quaker Oats has already hired around 200 people. Priyaranjan Jha who is the former Genpact executive has been appointed site leader. During his 14 year stint at Genpact, played different roles with the latest being senior vice president in charge of robotic process automation.

Confirming the establishment of the centre, the company's spokesperson said, "We have a long and proud history in India where we have operated locally for 30 years. We are excited to expand our presence in one of PepsiCo's largest global markets by establishing a business service hub in Hyderabad. We will officially open this new office later this year and will continue to hire India's high caliber talent to join our team. This effort furthers our public commitment made in November 2017 to create new jobs and invest $2.1 billion by 2022 in the country."

It is to be noted that PepsiCo's establishment of India business centre in Hyderabad will be part of the planned multi-location global capability strategy. In this direction, PepsiCo hired Mattijs Backx from Japan Tobacco International as senior VP and head of global business services who will be the reporting boss to Jha. PepsiCo also has plans to optimize its entire cost and business on a global scale. The company also plans to integrate its operating model, marketplace execution, tech utilization, optimised network, and real estate.

In Hyderabad, PepsiCo has posted more than 100 openings on multiple job portals and networking platforms. The company is looking for people for different roles including agile coach, web solutions architect, corporate finance specialist and lead engineer. India is becoming a major hub for the MNCs that have set up their bases in the country. Many of the world's biggest banks and retail, automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace, and energy have centres in India.