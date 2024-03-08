Ever since the pandemic in 2020, social media has bloomed and is growing with each passing day. A lot of budding creators have grown over the years. And now we see newer creators sharing content on different topics in a humorous way. The creators not only dance or make funny reels or make-up tutorials but a section of them also speak about spirality, how they battled alcoholism and also call celebrities and spiritual gurus and enlight the youth over a lot of other things rather than simply scrolling social media endlessly

To honour these skills, PM Narendra Modi presented the first-ever National Creators' Awards at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. Some of the most popular digital creators were awarded on Friday, including Ranveer Allahbadia, Kamiya Jani, Shraddha Jain, RJ Raunac, and Ankit Baiyanpuria.

The National Creator Awards received over 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories in the first round, for which 10 lakh votes were cast. Eventually, 23 winners were decided.

BeerBiceps and PM Modi indulge in hilarious conversation

The Disruptor of the Year award was given to Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps.

PM Modi and Ranveer Allahbadia engaged in a hilarious conversation at the National Creators Award. The two also talked about fitness, yoga, podcasts, and the importance of sleep.

In the video, the presenter calls Ranveer Allahbadia on stage, where he receives his award from PM Modi.

PM jokingly asked Allahbadia, "Will you give a fitness mantra to people?"Ranveer replied, "We should do yoga and meditation."

"Many have many moods," said the PM as Ranveer said, "I feel like I am in the mood to do a podcast with you now."

Responding to this, the PM said, "Then they (people) will say that he (Ranveer Allahbadia) is sharing Modiji's idea, and then they will say that you have become a BJP vala".

The prime minister also talks about the importance of sleep in one's life and reveals how he is not disciplined regarding his sleep routine. He goes on to suggest that Allahbadia should make a segment on sleep.

Full list of winners

Most Creative Creator - Female award was given to Shraddha Jain aka AiyyoShraddha, while the Most Creative Creator - Male award was given to RJ Raunac (Bauaa).

While Gaurav Chaudhary received the award for the Best Creator in the Tech Category, Kamiya Jani, aka CurlyTales, received the Favourite Travel Creator award.

Pankhti Pandey got the award in 'Green Champion' category, Keerthika Govindasamy received it for best story teller, singer Maithili Thakur got the 'Cultural Ambassador of the Year' award.

The Heritage Fashion Icon award went to Jahnvi Singh, and the Best Creator in Food Category award went to Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen).

PM Modi, addressing the audience at the event, said, "You all know that I organise 'pariksha pe charcha' but many people make fun of it. They think why is the prime minister doing all this? I know that I cannot make the lives of children just by passing a circular but I will have to connect with them and know their issues...I regularly do this program every year..."