Bebika Dhurve is known for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2, and is also a successful palmistry, dentist as well as an actor. After her successful stint in BB, she will be seen in Reality Ranis of the Jungle. It will premiere on September 23 on Discovery Channel.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, Bebika spoke about her upcoming projects, how she is juggling between her careers, her journey in BB and more.

You gained fame through Bigg Boss OTT. How has your experience on the show influenced your career path and personal growth?

It was an outstanding experience and I have got to know a lot about my potential when it comes to such physically challenging and adventurous situations. Yes majorly, the show has been influencing majorly in my career path and personal growth. I am getting a lot of projects and there are a lot of movies coming my way. I think some adventurous shows might also want me in.

You're set to star in 'Reality Ranis Of The Jungle' on Discovery Channel. Can you give us a sneak peek into what viewers can expect from the show and your role in it?

Well, the viewers will expect a very genuine and authentic real me and they would get to see that it's not just the body type that brings potential in a person but it's also the brain. A woman is a symbol of wisdom, intelligence, culture, love and empathy and that is also seen through me. The complexity that usually women of a certain body type have, you won't get to see that in me.

What led you to take up this show?

Well, I just believe that I have never done an adventurous show and this is the first time in my life that I have done one. I needed exposure and I needed to know what could be the best in me that is unexplored and undiscovered. So, I got to know a lot about myself.

Balancing multiple careers can be challenging. How do you manage your acting career, dentistry, and palmistry?

Well, I am a woman and women are multitaskers by birth. So, handling multiple careers is a task for me as a lot is going on in my head at the same time. But still, I will do what I want to. I have always been very passionate towards entertainment and storytelling. I was never confident because people around me were never really uplifting. But I made sure that my dreams came true. I give all the credit to myself honestly. Palmistry adds a unique dimension to your career. How did you become interested in this field, and how has it influenced your life and career? Palmistry has always been a generational profession that we have been pursuing and I am the 11th gen of my entire clan of family. I am also the first in my entire generation or community who is practising palmistry. So, it is a major step that I am taking and it has majorly influenced my life and career into uplifting people in their personal and professional lives by being a face reader and giving them predictions.

Can you tell us about a particularly interesting or surprising reading you've done?

There are a lot of interesting and surprising readings that I have done and people have come across in recent times. Starting from marriage to nature and characteristics of every person of every reality show I have been a part of and a lot more. A lot is also personal because people like to do this on a personal note and not on a public note.

How do you unwind and take care of yourself amidst your busy schedule?

Well, I really like to do some self-pampering and have some time for myself. I love to sit alone in my own space. I am a big fan of personal space. I just go out with myself, go out to movies alone and even eat alone. It's the most amazing bliss.

What are your future plans, both within the entertainment industry and your professional practice?

In the long term, I want to have a golden visa to Dubai, UAE and settle things there. Even in the entertainment space, I want to be an established and renowned actor in Bollywood. This is what I am aiming for.

Are there any upcoming projects?