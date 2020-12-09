Despite rigorous efforts to flatten the curve, the coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc in all nooks of the planet. With more than 1.5 million deaths and over 68 million positive cases, COVID-19 has literally emerged as a perfect storm with no end in near sight. In the meantime, countries are planning to roll out the BioNTech vaccine developed by Pfizer, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

NHS issues new warning

The new vaccine developed by Pfizer is now widely considered the most effective weapon to contain the coronavirus pandemic. However, England's National Health Service (NHS), on Wednesday, warned that people with a history of allergic reactions should not receive the vaccine shot.

NHS issued this warning after two people with a history of allergic reactions developed side effects.

"As is common with new vaccines the MHRA (regulator) have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination," said Stephen Powis, National Medical Director for the NHS.

Bell's palsy among participants

In the meantime, reports suggest that four people who received the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer during the trials developed Bell's palsy, a form of temporary facial paralysis.

Even though there is no concrete evidence to connect the development of Bell's palsy to the Pfizer vaccine, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned that doctors should watch for the alarming side effect and Pfizer should continue to monitor the effect of vaccine on the human body.

As the safety concern regarding the vaccine looms large, Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla revealed that the company did not "cut any corners" while rolling out the vaccines. Bourla revealed that the vaccine developed against coronavirus is tested like any other vaccine that is available in the market now.

"This vaccine actually was tested, because of the scrutiny, with even higher standards in terms of how we do things," added Bourla.