As coronavirus continues its killing spree in all nooks of the planet, a top expert has suggested that this pandemic could cause erectile dysfunction among men.

The shocking remark has been made by infectious disease expert Dr Dena Grayson while talking to NBC's Chicago affiliate. According to Grayson, COVID-19 infection has left some patients short on their ability in the bedroom.

Erectile dysfunction among men raises worry

Previously, experts had revealed that the long-term negative effects of coronavirus include respiratory and neurological complications. And now, with the revelation made by Grayson, it has become clear that the virus could also affect the erectile capability of men.

"We now know that people can have long term health effects from this virus, neurologic complications, and now, for men who are watching this — there is some real concern here that men could have long term issues of erectile dysfunction from this virus because we know that it causes issues in the vasculature. So this is something that is of real concern—not just that this virus can kill, but can actually cause long-term, lifelong potential complications," said Grayson.

The expert also made it clear that most of the people who get recovered from the virus are likely to develop long-term negative effects, which may even turn deadly at times.

"The vast majority of people do seem to recover from this virus, but as time goes on, and more and more people are infected, we're going to, unfortunately, see more and more of these long-term negative consequences of infection," added Grayson.

Impact on male potency

A few months back, a study conducted by Chinese scientists had found that coronavirus infection could result in impotency among males. Researchers who took part in the study made the conclusion after noticing a dropped level of testosterone among males infected with COVID-19.

In a male body, testosterone plays a crucial role in regulating sex drive (libido), and medical experts believe that low levels of this hormone among coronavirus patients could affect the potency of these people.