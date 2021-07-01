An Indonesian pop star is being called out for watching porn with her two sons. The singer has added that she does this to make sex an open topic among her teenage boys. Yuni Shara revealed that she watches porn with her sons to teach them about sex. Yuni wants to be a modern parent and believes in her new approach to parenting.

"So, I think it's better if I ask them, 'What do you guys think about watching (porn) together like this, is it cool?', and they'll be like 'Mom, don't be like this," The Sun quoted her saying in a Youtube interview. "My children also happen to be open-minded. It's impossible for our children nowadays to not watch porn, whether it's 'anime' or any other kind that are available nowadays," Yuni added. Yuni further said that even though people feel she is creepy, she feels it is completely normal.

A few years back, Mia Khalifa had opened up about being a part of the pron industry and how it affects people and their relationships. "The things that men see in videos, they expect from the women in their lives, and that's just not reality. No one is doing to be that perfect, no one is going to do those acts on a Wednesday night with the person they love," she had said in a BBC interview.

Talking about being noticed and getting attention, Mia had said in the interview, "I struggled my entire childhood with weight and I never felt attractive or worthy of male attention, and suddenly my first year of college I start losing all this weight from making small changes and by the time I graduated I was ready to make a bigger difference."