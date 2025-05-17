'People pay lakhs of money': Bhumi Pednekar slams trolls for commenting on her big lips

Popular actor Bhumi Pednekar is currently basking in the success of her latest show, The Royals. The series has received mixed responses from fans and critics. Many social media users have slammed the actor for her flat expressions and criticised her appearance, particularly her lips.

'Her lips did more acting than she did': Bhumi Pednekar's lip job grabs attention once again!

Some comments were so harsh that users joked, "It's her lips that are acting more than she is." Others claimed that her alleged lip job had failed miserably and that she should not have altered her natural features.

Amid this wave of trolling and criticism, an old interview clip of Bhumi has resurfaced on Reddit, in which she addresses the backlash over her lips.

In the viral video, Bhumi is seen in conversation with film critic Anupama Chopra, alongside actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.

During the discussion, Bhumi opened up about being trolled for the size of her lips. Recalling one particular instance, she said, "People have the most bizarre opinions. Someone once told me, 'Your lips are too big.' I replied, 'Since when is that a problem? Aren't people paying lakhs of rupees to get that done?' People can say the most absurd things, which is why you should just be aware of who you are and not care."

Coming back to The Royals, the Netflix original features Bhumi Pednekar as Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, the CEO of Work Potato. Ishaan Khatter plays the male lead, Maharaj Aviraaj.

The series also stars Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, and Vihaan Samat in key roles.

The Royals were released on May 9. It has been created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, and directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana.