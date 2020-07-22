A new study conducted by a team of South Korean epidemiologists has found that people will contract coronavirus most likely from their home and not from outside. Researchers made this conclusion after analyzing 5706 index patients, and more than 59,000 people who came into contact with them.

Coronavirus spreading in household

According to the new study report, only two out of the 100 positive cases had caught the infection from non-household contacts. And shockingly, one out of 10 contacts had contracted the virus from household contacts.

It should be also noted that the infection rate within the household rise dramatically when the first confirmed case in the house was a teenager or a person in their 60s and 70s. The research report also noted that children under the age of nine are less likely to become the index patient. Moreover, children under the age of nine are often asymptomatic, and it makes it difficult to find patients in this age group.

"This is probably because these age groups are more likely to be in close contact with family members as the group is in more need of protection or support," said Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) and the co-author of the study told a media.

Coronavirus: Latest global statistics

The novel coronavirus that originated from Wuhan has already killed more than 6,19,520 people, and the total number of positive cases has crossed 15 million. As per the latest statistics, India and the United States are the two countries that are affecting the chaos associated with COVID-19 outbreak very badly.

In India, the total number of coronavirus cases is 1,194,085, and considering the number of positive cases reported every day, the number is expected to rise drastically in the coming days. On July 21 alone, 37,724 positive coronavirus cases and 648 deaths were reported in India.

Meanwhile, in the United States, more than 1,000 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, and this is the highest toll since May 29. As more states start easing lockdown measures, the United States is expected to face the wrath of this pandemic in the coming days.