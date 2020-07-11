The novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, is now wreaking chaos in all nooks of the world. With more than 10 million confirmed cases and more than 5,60,000 deaths, this dreaded pandemic has literally changed the entire course of humanity. Now, Jennifer Haller, who received an experimental COVID-19 vaccine in March has shared her experience after the shot.

Haller feels fantastic

Haller received the experimental coronavirus vaccine named mRNA-1273 from Seattle as a part of the drug's first stage study. A report published in KOMO News now reveals that Haller, who works as an operations manager in a tech company is not feeling any ill effects after receiving the vaccine shot.

"It's been 16 weeks since I had the first dose. I feel fantastic. This vaccine uses messenger RNA. My understanding of its new and unique. Other trials are using other technologies" said Haller.

This vaccine candidate is developed by the National Institute of Health, in collaboration with Moderna, a Massachusetts-based biotechnology company. It should be noted that participants who took part in their trial will not get infected with the pandemic, as these shots itself do not contain coronavirus. Last month, Moderna had announced that they will conduct a phase 3 trial of the COVID-19 vaccine with more than 30,000 subjects. The company believes that further experiments on the vaccine will help the world to contain the vaccine effectively.

Will the healthcare sector succeed in developing a coronavirus vaccine?

A few weeks back, a study conducted by experts at the Zhejiang University had suggested that the coronavirus has already mutated to more than 30 different lethal strains. The finding literally shocked medical experts, and many scientists revealed that the entire healthcare sector actually underestimated the mutation capabilities of this pathogen. As coronavirus has mutated into several strains, experts claimed that finding an overall cure for this pandemic will be difficult.