Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore has approved the upward revision of pension to meritorious sportspersons. Under the revision, the rate of pension has been doubled off the existing rate of pension on winning medals in international sports events.

The revision also ensures that the rate of pension of medal winners in the Para-Olympics Games and Para Asian Games will be at par with the medal winners in the Olympic Games and Asian Games respectively.

In order to claim the pension, the player needs to have played in a World Championship event that takes place once every four years, such as the Olympics and Paralympics.

Also, the ministry requires pensioners to have retired from an active career, and be at least 30 years old when applying. Sportspersons will have to sign an undertaking to this effect when applying for pensions, which the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will have to verify when forwarding the application to the government.

For existing pensioners, the revised rate has been in effect from April 1, 2018.

The revised pensions will now award medallists at the Olympics and Paralympics with Rs. 20,000. Players with gold medals in a World Cup/World Championship in an Olympic discipline will get Rs. 16,000. Silver and bronze medallists in an Olympic discipline at the World Cup/World Championship will now receive Rs. 14,000, as will gold medallists in a non-Olympic discipline at the Asian Games, Para Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Silver and Bronze medallist in Asian Games/Commonwealth Games/Para Asian Games will get Rs.12,000. The rate of pension of medal winners in the Para-Olympics Games and Para Asian Games will be at par with the medal winners in the Olympic Games and Asian Games respectively.

As India's performance in international events has gone up, calls for increased pension and support has become more vocal. This move will help sportspersons who are forced to take up menial jobs following a successful run in international competitions. It also brings paralympic athletes on par with others, a big step forward for the country's disabled population.

With inputs from ANI.