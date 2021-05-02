Karnataka has been grappling with a shortage of beds for quite some time, now more than ever as the state faces the heat of the second wave of COVID-19. Bengaluru has emerged as an epicenter of COVID-19 cases. A record number of fresh cases, acute shortage of hospital beds, oxygen and overwhelmed crematoriums and burial grounds paint a grim picture.

The state government has been under immense pressure to tackle the situation. Taking note of the prevailing situation, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with healthcare experts on Sunday to review COVID-19 measures.

Tackling COVID in Karnataka

Karnataka Deputy CM gave highlights of how the state government is tackling the prevailing COVID situation in the state. Take a look at the steps that would be taken to fight the second wave of the virus below: