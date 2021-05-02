Karnataka has been grappling with a shortage of beds for quite some time, now more than ever as the state faces the heat of the second wave of COVID-19. Bengaluru has emerged as an epicenter of COVID-19 cases. A record number of fresh cases, acute shortage of hospital beds, oxygen and overwhelmed crematoriums and burial grounds paint a grim picture.
The state government has been under immense pressure to tackle the situation. Taking note of the prevailing situation, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with healthcare experts on Sunday to review COVID-19 measures.
Tackling COVID in Karnataka
Karnataka Deputy CM gave highlights of how the state government is tackling the prevailing COVID situation in the state. Take a look at the steps that would be taken to fight the second wave of the virus below:
- Steps would be taken on converting hotels with oxygenated beds into step-down hospitals by using oxygen concentrators.
- Measures would be taken to convert beds with a centralized oxygenated system into ICU beds.
- In order to overcome medical human resource shortage, steps would be taken to bring in final year medical & nursing students to treat Covid19 patients by providing incentives. To support the same, final year exams have been postponed & steps will be taken to provide incentives for such students.
- Steps will be taken to consider final year students of Nursing, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, AYUSH Practices, Dental & Hospital Management for COVID duty.
- Measures will be taken to consider students who have completed medical degree abroad to register with Karnataka Medical Council for Covid duty at a later stage.
- Working on to strengthen the telemedicine facility in partnership with private hospitals to continue the treatment of asymptomatic patients at home isolation, with an effective triaging to minimize the hospitalisation & to treat the severe cases in the hospital.
- Steps to be taken to convert the Medical Colleges hostel beds into Oxygenated Beds.
- The government would provide financial assistance to Private Colleges in order to establish Oxygen Generation Plants.
- Less experienced medical personnel would be identified and measures would be taken on their effective utilisation.
- A suitable audit system would be implemented to avoid extensive and unnecessary utilisation of Remdesivir and oxygen in hospitals.
- The decision has been taken for the formation of an expert panel to effectively tackle 3rd wave of COVID-19.
- Expediting the Vaccination Drive.
- Decision will be taken to give incentive hike for the physicians engaged in the treatment of COVID19 patients.
- Measures are being taken to treat the medical personnel at Govt cost, if they get infected on duty.
- If final year medical students are considered for COVID duty, they will be vaccinated on priority.