Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Saturday ruled out any possibility of implementing complete lockdown "as of now" but indicated continuing with the stringent measures to contain the Covid spread in the state.

After his tour of government hospitals in Kalaburagi, Sudhakar told reporters that there was need for enforcing stringent measures to contain the virus for another three to four weeks.

"But that does not mean reimposing full-fledged lockdown in the state," he said.

Reacting to a query on open defiance of lockdown at various places, the Minister appealed to the people across the state to wear a mask compulsorily whenever one steps out of the house or workplace.

Vaccination drive underway

On the vaccination drive for people above 18 years, the Minister reiterated that the roll out of the drive by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was a symbolic gesture.

"We will take up this drive and will be intensified once we receive full stock from the suppliers. We have launched this drive symbolically, with available stock of 3 lakh doses," he said.

Sudhakar asserted that Karnataka has a stock of vaccines, which is not huge to meet the requirement.

"We will inform people once the vaccines arrive as the state government aims to vaccinate everyone," he added.

