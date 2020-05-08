Shilpa Shetty has come up with yet another video. But this time, it is not a yoga-related clip, but a video on cooking. The lockdown break has given her ample of time to spend time with her family and she is utilising it to best of her abilities.

Last evening, she prepared Peanut Butter Choco-Oat Cookies and shared the clip on doing it at home. Going by her post, Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan likes baking. The actress recorded the video and share the recipe of the evening snack.

"The best way to spend time with your kids is to figure out what they like doing the most. Then go ahead & do it with them... build pillow forts, draw, paint, sing or dance! As for me, the one thing Viaan loves doing the most is baking, so here we go... presenting the chewy "Peanut Butter Choco-Oat Cookies"! It has no refined sugar, can be dairy-free if you skip the butter for oil, is gluten-free, & loaded with healthy goodness. It's highly nutritious, is absolutely satiating, and can be gorged on at tea time by us too (I devoured this batch‍♀️) [sic]"she wrote on Instagram and shared the video. [Crawl down to Watch The Video]

She also shared the ingredients and instructions to follow.

If you'd like to make it at home, here's all the info you'll need:

INGREDIENTS:

* 1/2cup natural (unsweetened) peanut butter

* 1/2cup real maple syrup OR HONEY

* 4 tbsp coconut oil (OR 4 tablespoons melted butter)

* 1 tsp baking powder

* 1/2 tsp fine-grain sea salt

* 1 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats, ground for 30 seconds in a food processor or blender

* 5 tbsp semi-sweet chocolate chips

* 1 tbsp vanilla extract

* 2 tbsp coconut sugar

* 4 tbsp roasted almonds (ground)

* 1 egg (or 1 tbsp flaxseed powder soaked in 3 tbsp of water is the equivalent) [I added 2 tbsp of flaxseeds to make it more fibrous]

* 2 tbsp of almond milk (to smoothen the texture)

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 160° Celsius with two racks in the middle. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper (if you don't have parchment paper, lightly grease the baking sheets).

2. Measure out the peanut butter and maple syrup.

3. Pour the peanut butter, coconut oil, & maple syrup mixture into a mixing bowl. Add the melted butter & whisk until the mixture is well blended. Use your whisk to beat in the egg, scraping down the side of the bowl once it's incorporated, then whisk in the vanilla, & salt. Switch to a big spoon & stir in the ground oats, add the baking powder, flaxseed powder, coconut sugar, & chocolate chips until they are evenly combined.

Drop the dough by the tablespoon or ice cream scooper (grease your fingers with some coconut oil so it doesn't stick when you flatten them) onto your prepared baking sheets.

4. Bake the cookies for 12-15 mins total. Swap sides after 7 mins. Remove from the oven to cool.

#TastyThursday #SwasthRahoMastRaho

