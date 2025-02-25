Paying Rs 2,500 every month to women is govt's top priority: Delhi L-G

Promising to give Rs 2,500 every month to women in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena on Tuesday highlighted the 'Viksit Delhi' manifesto as the guiding principle of the new government which is committed to delivering a corruption-free administration.

He said the government would follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Sab ka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas aur Sabka Samman".

Addressing the Delhi Assembly's maiden session, L-G Saxena outlined the priorities of the BJP-led Delhi government and expressed confidence that it would deliver a transparent and corruption-free administration, implement the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, empower women, clean the Yamuna, develop unauthorised colonies and provide affordable meals in slums.

"My government believes that perpetuation of poverty and maintenance of status quo cannot be a matter of state policy," he said, promising to work equally for the lower, middle and upper classes in society.

Promising to promote economic development and job creation, he highlighted the government's intention to focus on delivery rather than hide behind the smoke screen of mega advertisements used earlier to cover up "failures and nonchalance".

"My government sees the massive mandate in its favour as a public endorsement of the policy overhaul promised to them," he said, amid loud protests by the Opposition AAP legislators who were marshalled out on Speaker Vijender Gupta's instruction.

On several occasions during the proceedings, L-G Saxena's address was greeted with slogans of "Modi, Modi", amid thumping of desks by BJP MLAs, as he mentioned the resolve to clean the Yamuna and provide clean water and create jobs.

The 10-point focus areas for the government included the welfare of the poor, world-class health, education and transport systems and supply of clean drinking water, he said.

A manpower audit for improving the efficiency of the government and implementation of PM Modi's promise of houses for slum dwellers and a solar power scheme was also highlighted by the L-G in his address.

L-G Saxena also reiterated PM Modi's promises of providing subsidised LPG cylinders, financial assistance to pregnant women and free OPD and diagnostic services.

He also promised to raise pensions for the elderly and widows.

Highlighting the the government's decisions to prepare a 100-day action plan for all departments, L-G Saxena said improving the state of roads, sewers, water supply and drains will be a top priority.

"In its first Cabinet meeting, the government decided to table the CAG report in the Assembly to study and mitigate the administrative lapses committed by the previous administration," he said.

To generate revenue for all-round development, the L-G promised a flurry of schemes to promote economic activity.

"My government aims to make Delhi the country's cleanest metro and achieve the top rank in the Swatchh Bharat rankings by efforts to end mountains of waste at landfills and rehabilitating them as green areas like Bansera developed by the DDA," he said.

L-G Saxena also hit out at the previous government for blocking healthy discussions in the House and using the Assembly as a forum to abuse constitutional authorities.

L-G's address was followed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabling the CAG report in the House and legislators taking part in the 'Vote of Thanks' on the L-G's address.

Earlier, 12 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, were suspended from the Delhi Assembly for unruly behaviour during the L-G's address.

The Delhi Assembly's three-day session began on Monday with the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected MLAs and the nomination of the House Speaker and Deputy Speaker. The last sitting of the current session is scheduled for Thursday.

(With inputs from IANS)