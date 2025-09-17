New day, same old controversy: popular power couple, actor Payal Rohatgi and her wrestler husband, Sangram Singh, have been making headlines amid rumors of trouble in their marriage. Two months ago, it was widely reported that the truly, madly, deeply in love couple would soon be heading for divorce. But Payal and Sangram quashed the rumours and took to social media to confirm that all is well in their marital paradise.

And now once again, rumours are rife that Payal's husband, Sangram, is allegedly dating actress Nikita Rawal. It has been widely reported that Sangram has been having an affair with Nikita for the past six months. However, Sangram has denied the rumours and expressed disappointment over the way unverified news spreads.

Sangram Singh's reaction to his dating rumours with actor Nikita Rawal

Speaking to a news portal, Sangram clarified that his interactions with Nikita were purely professional. He said, "Some time back, I was invited to her show, which had six episodes. I went there only once as a judge. She also made a reel. We have met just 3–4 times along with our teams in connection with her other show. She addresses me as 'Sir,' and I respectfully call her 'Ji.' Beyond that, I don't know her much."

He added, "There were even false reports about my divorce recently, which made me sad. It feels like I am repeatedly made a soft target. I would only request that such news not be published without my confirmation. Please look at my work. Very soon, I will also be seen in a big film. My only aim is to contribute positively to the country. And I categorically deny any rumours of an affair with any actress."

Amid rumours of Sangram dating Nikita Rawal, Payal Rohatgi took to social media and shared a cryptic post. On Wednesday, Payal shared a photo with Sangram from their wedding reception and wrote, "Betrayal always comes dressed as loyalty until the mask falls."

In another post, also from their wedding reception, Payal penned another cryptic note, which read, 'Asked a rich man how he did it & he said, 'I stopped trying to help everyone.'

All you need to know about actor Nikita Rawal

Nikita Rawal is a hotelier, actor, and NGO activist. A trained Kathak dancer, she has represented India at the national level and is fondly known as the Shakira of the Indian dance industry.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2010 and later ventured into Tollywood in 2012, where she has consistently delivered hits. Over the years, Nikita has earned recognition with eight prestigious awards, including the Aaj Tak Achiever Award, Golden Achiever Award, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award, and the Gorvanta Gujarati Award, among others.

Apart from films, she has also featured in several television commercials, where her performances have been widely appreciated by some of the most respected names in the advertising industry.

For the unversed, Payal and Sangram tied the knot in 2022 after dating for over 12 years.