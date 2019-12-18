Model and actress Payal Rohatgi and her partner Sangram Singh heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday (December 17) evening after the former was released on bail following her remarks on the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Soon after her release, Payal opened up about her arrest. Speaking with IWMBuzz, a still numb with disbelief Payal called her night at the jail a nightmare. From filthy jail, to be locked up with criminals and to sleep on the cold floor; the former Bigg Boss contestant narrated the horrific ordeal.

"How can this happen? What did I do? I am just so so relieved to be out of that ordeal. I was whisked away by the Rajasthan police from Ahmedabad as soon as they realized I had applied for bail. They first put me in a filthy cell in the police station, then took me to jail where I was locked up with five hardcore criminals. It was a nightmare. We had to sleep on the cold floor. That's where one sleeps in jail. I wouldn't have been able to survive one more night in that jail," she said.

Payal disagrees that police sent her notice

Rajasthan Police reportedly sent five notices to Payal, asking her to come to the station for interrogation, but she failed to reach there. However, the actress says otherwise. "My husband is a very innocent man. We have no knowledge of how the law works. This is why the Rajasthan police were able to use it (the law) against me. They claim I have not been replying to their notices. I've emails proving otherwise," she said.

Although out on bail, Payal has a long battle to fight and hopes she does not have to go through the nightmare again. However, she is grateful to everyone who extended their support to her.

Payal Rohatgi's remark on Nehru

For the unversed, on Sunday (December 15), Payal was arrested for mocking former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehruin a video. In the clip shared on Facebook, Payal had made some startling allegations against Motilal Nehru and his wife. She also tried to malign the character of Jawaharlal Nehru's wife. A youth Congress leader named Charmesh Sharma filed a complaint against her. A case was registered against the TV actress by the Rajasthan police under sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act.

Minutes after her arrest, the actress tweeted, "I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google Freedom of Speech is a joke @PMOIndia @HMOIndia." Following this development, her upset fans condemned the Congress party and started #IStandWithPayalRohatgi trend on Twitter.