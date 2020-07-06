Payal Rajput has slammed the reports of her doing item numbers in two upcoming biggies. Rumours have been doing rounds that the actress has been roped in by Shankar for his multilingual movie Indian 2 and Sukumar for Telugu film Pushpa.

Payal's Statement

Now, she has clarified the speculations by asking people not to spread "fake news." "I don't know how these rumours about me keep floating around. I'm not doing any song in the film. I've not even been approached for anything like this, [sic]" she posted.

The RX 100 actress has claimed that she is not shooting any movie at this stage. "For last few days I've been receiving lot of msgs regarding special dance number in Indian 2 Pushpa and god knows how many more. Lmme clear it all are rumours and I didn't sign anything yet. And as of now I'm not shooting anything. Chill & Relax. [sic]" she wrote.

Nonetheless, offers have not dried up for her and she is reading all lot of script during the lockdown. She added, To all my fans. No rush guys, I've been reading a lot of scripts, looking forward to do more content driven movies Once il sign something will surely update! lots of love and happiness. [sic]"

Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 is an action flick around the corruption in the country. Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Siddharth are in the key roles. Allu Arjun's Pushpa is an action thriller in which Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Sethupathi are in the important characters.

Her journey in the film industry started with small-screen in Sapnon Se Bhare Naina. After working in many serials, she entered the film industry with Punjabi flick Channa Mereya. Veerey Ki Wedding marked her debut in Hindi and RX 100 was her first Telugu flick.

Her next project is in Kollywood titled Angel in which she has paired up with Udhayanidhi Stalin.