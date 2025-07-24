Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame and popular influencer Payal Malik has once again found herself embroiled in controversy, this time for impersonating Goddess Mahakali. In the now-viral video, Payal is seen wearing a saree, her face painted black, striking dramatic poses for the camera.

The video sparked massive outrage online. Payal was heavily criticised for allegedly misrepresenting and trivialising the sacred image of Maa Kali for the sake of views. Certain religious groups condemned the act, accusing her of disrespecting the goddess. Although Payal deleted the video shortly after the backlash, it continues to circulate widely across fan pages and social media.

In response to the controversy, Payal and her family publicly apologised, taking accountability and expressing their willingness to make amends. She also paid a visit to a temple.

In a video posted to her official Instagram handle, Payal was seen visibly emotional and breaking down in tears as she expressed regret. She was filmed performing seva, washing utensils and helping serve food at the temple.

Speaking to the media from the temple premises, Payal said, "Meri bacchi Kali Maa ki badi bhakt hai, isliye maine socha uske liye woh look recreate karu. Shayad mujhse badi galti ho gayi. Main sabhi se haath jod kar maafi maangti hoon. Jo maine kiya, koi aur woh galti na dohraye." ("My daughter has immense faith in Goddess Kali, and I only wanted to create something special for her. It was never meant to hurt anyone's sentiments. I now realise it was inappropriate, and I sincerely apologise.")

She added, "Maine comments padhe aur samjha ki maine galti ki, isliye video turant delete kar diya. Lekin dusre pages ne us video ko save karke aage share kiya. Mujhe jo bhi saza di jayegi, main usse mannane ke liye tayyar hoon. Jo bhi kaha jayega, main woh karungi."

("I read the feedback, realised my mistake, and deleted the video immediately. But other pages had already saved and shared it further. I am ready to accept any punishment. I will do whatever is asked of me.")

Meanwhile, the internet remains divided. While many slammed Payal for hurting Hindu sentiments and "playing with religion," a section of users stood in her support, pointing out that many celebrities often recreate goddesses' looks during Navratri and beyond, and that Payal is being unnecessarily targeted.



About Armaan Malik's polygamy

Payal Malik and Armaan Malik's marriage was the talk of the town during their stint on Bigg Boss OTT 3. Armaan is married to both Payal and her close friend Kritika Malik, with whom he shares four children: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid.

Recently, Payal even announced plans to divorce Armaan, citing the negativity and hate they've faced, but later did a U-turn, stating she wouldn't go through with it.