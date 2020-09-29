Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh has alleged filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. The actress has registered an FIR Against Anurag Kashyap for wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Payal Ghosh alleges 'Rape' in FIR against Anurag Kashyap.

Reportedly, actor Payal Ghosh has registered an FIR against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after she accused him of sexual misconduct in 2013. The First Information Report (FIR) was recorded at the Versova police station on Tuesday night. The actor was accompanied by her lawyer Nitin Satpute. The FIR was registered under the Penal Code Section 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), as per the official. He even added that further investigation is underway. Anurag will also be called for questioning in connection to the alleged seven-year-old incident.

In her police complaint, the actor alleged that Anurag raped her at a place in Yari Road in Versova in 2013. Satpute's statement reads: "Finally FIR has been lodged against Accused of the offence Rape, Wrongful Restraint, Wrongful Confinement and outraging the modesty of woman U/S 376(1), 354, 341, 342 of IPC.(sic).

Satpute on Tuesday night tweeted, "Finally FIR has been lodged against Accused of the offence Rape, Wrongful Restraint, Wrongful Confinement and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Payal Ghosh, is lodging written complaint with Versova police station at 6.30 — Adv Nitin Satpute ایڈوکیٹ نتن ستپوتے નિતિન સાતપુતે (@Nitin_Satpute) September 28, 2020

Payal Ghosh goes Kangana Ranaut way demands Y security.

After claiming that her life is under Threat, the actress held a press conference on Monday afternoon and demanded a Y category security.

Had a great meeting with honorable @maha_governor Shri @BSKoshyari Sir ??. He had supported me and we have to go all the way. The naysayers will be there but I will not stop, not stop and not stop. Bring it on!! pic.twitter.com/76OANU9x5Y — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 29, 2020

At the joint press conference held in Mumbai, Payal Ghosh along with her lawyer Nitin Satpute met Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale where she said that she is facing a threat on her life after Anurag Kashyap's sexual misconduct. Payal also demanded Y category security.

Her lawyer Nitin Satpute tweeted about the same, "Payal Ghosh Along with Her Lawyer Adv Nitin Satpute &Also will visit Hon. Governor @BSKoshyari at 12.30 pm on 29/9/2020 at Rajbhavan. Will Give Letter for Y Security to Payal Ghosh and Adv Nitin Satpute as their life is Under Threat. @pti@ani@CMOMaharashtra @AnilDeshmukhNCP"

Payal Ghosh Along with Her Lawyer Adv Nitin Satpute &Asso will visit to Hon. Governor @BSKoshyari at 12.30 pm on 29/9/2020 at Rajbhavan. Will Give Letter for Y Security to Payal Ghosh and Adv Nitin Satpute as their life is Under Threat. @pti @ani @CMOMaharashtra @AnilDeshmukhNCP — Adv Nitin Satpute ایڈوکیٹ نتن ستپوتے નિતિન સાતપુતે (@Nitin_Satpute) September 29, 2020

Thank you @RamdasAthawale Sir for standing by me and supporting me ?? pic.twitter.com/Aw0hb6nyds — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 28, 2020

On Tuesday afternoon Payal met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and tweeted about it.

In high profile cases victims are raped but accused roam freely this is our crap judiciary.. https://t.co/N9zwqBh6b4 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 29, 2020

What is Y category security?

11 personnel are detained for the security of the individual. It also includes 1 or 2 Commandos and police personnel. Out of these, five personnel (one commander, four constables) are stationed at the residence of the protectee while three armed PSOs are deployed with the protectee on a rotation basis in three shifts.

Who is liable to get it?

Agencies mostly provide a subjective measure of the Threat to life or injury to a person from terrorists or any other group, based on information generated from their sources. The data can include intercepts of phone conversations, human intelligence, or a credible analysis of a genuine threat. Some individuals, by the positions they hold in government, are automatically entitled to have a security cover. They include the Prime Minister and his immediate family. The Home Minister and officials such as the National Security Advisor too, generally get security cover because of the positions they occupy.

Who decides the level of protection that is to be given to an individual?

The level of security needed by any individual is decided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, based on inputs received from intelligence agencies which include the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis.

Kangana Ranaut backs Payal Ghosh, wants Anurag Kashyap to get arrested

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to come out in support of Payal Ghosh while questioning the Mumbai police over Anurag Kashyap's arrest. She wrote on Twitter, "Somebody random files an FIR against Saahil for questioning Maha Government's work which is his democratic right and Shaahil is jailed immediately, but #PayalGhosh filed an FIR against #AnuragKashyap many days ago for rape, but he is roaming free. Kya hai yeh sab @INCIndia?"(sic).

To this, Payal hailed the 'Queen' actress for supporting Kashyap's arrest and wrote, " Thank you @KanganaTeam You have stood by me like a rock. When the girls are showing how to stand against each other, you are a ray of hope for people who want to come out with their truth of supression and other crimes. Thank you dil se."

Thank you @KanganaTeam. You have stood by me like a rock. When the girls are showing how to stand against each other you are a ray of hope for people who want to come out with their truth of supression and other crimes. Thank you dil se #KanganaRocks https://t.co/5iqGtB8brc — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 29, 2020

Swara Bhaskar takes a dig at Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale for not supporting Hathras gangrape victim

Swara Bhasker took a dig at Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale. Ramdas was earlier seen meeting Maha Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari along with actress Payal Ghosh, as he is supporting her in the fight against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Swara posted a tweet stating that it would have been great if Ramdas Athawale extended the same support to the Hathras gangrape victim and her family too.

Watching all this and more, netizens couldn't stop themselves from slamming Payal Ghosh's move of demanding Y security.

Let's take a look at how brutally Payal Ghosh got trolled.

Maza aayga dekhte @BSKoshyari ki buddhimata..????..kya governor h ye bhai..@rautsanjay61 — Rajneesh (@Rajnees34468386) September 29, 2020

Why don’t u approach high court for your protection or playing political stunt , is governor having powers of giving security — Maninder Singh Garcha (@SinghManinder24) September 29, 2020

hushhh,... is Governor that free ? — SRH #OrangeArmy ⚡ (@KovidRaj5) September 29, 2020

#PayalGhosh in her own video interview /statement to @ABPNews said she never met @anuragkashyap72 after the harassment meeting, then how she filed a rape case ? ????



Planted lady #PayalGhosh by BJP ??? — AshishK (@AshishK5) September 29, 2020

Anurag Kashyap to be summoned by Mumbai police

For the unversed, Anurag Kashyap in his defence, issued a press statement last week.

And here is the statement from my lawyer @PriyankaKhimani .. on my behalf .. thank You pic.twitter.com/0eXwNnK5ZI — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 20, 2020

However, Mumbai police will soon send a summon to Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap for questioning.

IBTimes tried to get in touch with Payal Ghosh and her lawyer. However, all the attempts to reach out to them proved futile.

Keep reading this space for more updates.