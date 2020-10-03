Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh has called #MeTooMovement in India as fake. The actress had recently made sexual harassment allegations against Anurag Kashyap.

On his Twitter account, Payal Ghosh wrote, "All the accused got a clean chit in the #Metooindia movement. So it deems the accuser to be false. Why are they not punished for harassment then? Where is the truth. Up in the air. Why are those women not behind the bars for false accusations, as the accuser got a clean sheet?"

"The women posting in support of the accused know nothing about the situation and can have an opinion that the accused can't do this ever. It's like the rapist's wife saying that the husband is innocent and can never do this. Tell me otherwise," she added.

This comes after many actresses extended support to Anurag Kashyap. A day ago, Payal Ghosh demanded a polygraph test accusing Kashyap of a polygraph test stating that he had lied during the interrogation.

In the wake of #MeToo movement, actress Payal Ghosh recently made shocking allegations on Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap. The actress claimed that she was assaulted and raped by the director seven years ago at Anurag's house.

With inputs from IANS