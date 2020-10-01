The second wave of Me Too movement has wrecked Bollywood. Actress Payal Ghosh has pressed some serious charges against director Anurag Kashyap. Payal Ghosh accused the filmmaker of allegedly 'raping' her seven years ago. Last week the actress along with her lawyer filed an FIR in Versova police station against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The director arrived at the Versova Police Station earlier this morning after being issued a summon on Wednesday.

Mumbai police interrogated Anurag for eight long hours

Anurag was present with his lawyer Priyanka Khimani at the police station.

Maharashtra: Film director Anurag Kashyap reaches Versova Police station in Mumbai to appear before the police in connection with the alleged sexual assault against actor Payal Ghosh. pic.twitter.com/dWKbrmxHji — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

Anurag Kashyap was questioned in Versova Police station, Mumbai for eight hours in the sexual harassment and rape case filed by Payal Ghosh. He was snapped by paparazzi leaving the police station.

What did Payal's advocate claim

As per reports, Payal's advocate Nitin Satpute said, "The written complaint that has been lodged is for the offence of rape, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement, and outraging the modesty of women under sections 376, 354, 341, and 341."

Payal threatened to go on a hunger strike

On September 27, Payal along with her lawyer Nitin Satpute had visited the Versova police station to demand that the complaint be investigated on priority. She also threatened to start a hunger strike unless police arrested Kashyap immediately.

Payal met Maharastra governor

On Monday, she met Ramdas Athawale, who later announced that the Republican Party of India (RPI) would launch an agitation if Kashyap was not arrested within a week. Payal met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday, seeking Y-category security.

Her advocate Nitin stated, "We have given a letter to the governor seeking protection, and informed him about the case. Ramdas Athawale Ji also requested him to look into the matter because the police are not doing anything. He assured us that he is concerned about atrocities against women happening in the state and will be looking into the matter. I have asked for Y-category security for Payal and myself. Payal has a threat to her life, and I am protecting her, so I am also vulnerable to anti-social elements."