Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Mayor Goutham Kumar took to Twitter four days ahead of the deadline, asking Bangaloreans to pay the property tax for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

In light of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the BBMP had earlier extended the 5 per cent rebate on payment of full property tax till May 31st. The Bengaluru civic body, every year, offers a 5 per cent rebate on property tax till the end of April.

However, this year it was extended owing to the spread of the pandemic in the Bengaluru city.

Follow these steps to pay your property tax:

Log in to www.bbmp.gov.in Click on Citizen Service Select Property Tax Option Select Pay Your Property Tax

When you log in to the BBMP website, a note appears: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the banks are working with limited staff and time. For the convenience of the property tax payments in-time, kindly opt the online payment mode.

The BBMP has opted for online payment as citizens have to stay indoors and would not be able to go to the bank for the payment of property tax.

Another crucial message for taxpayers

All request for refund/charge back of property tax payment through PayU Money and HDFC bank shall be handled by BBMP only. No request shall be made to PayU Money or HDFC Bank as the case may be."

International Business Times, India, tried reaching out to the BBMP Mayor Goutham Kumar. However, we didn't get any response. The story will be duty updated once we receive more inputs.