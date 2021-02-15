Giving a smart twist to a short viral video that has recently taken over the social media by storm, the Uttar Pradesh has urged people to call on 112 to report if they are getting disturbed by any loud late-night parties in their neighbourhood.

Using the viral trend 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' to drive home the point, the UP police tweeted, "Late night #PawriHoRahiHai aur aap disturb ho rahe toh call karein 112," on their official twitter handle.

"Ye Hum hain aur humari car hai (This is us and our car), Agar late night pawri aapko disturb kar rahi hai toh (if late night parties are disturbing you...), Ye humara number hai 112 (This is our number 112)" it added.

Partying with the new anthem

The hilarious meme kicked off after a video of a 19-year old Pakistani influencer and content creator, Dananeer Mobeen, having fun with her friends on a highway in front of a car went crazily viral on social media.

The phrase 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' was said by the Pakistani influencer in the video.

"Yeh humari car hai, yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai (This is our car, this is us, and this is our party)," the woman said.

A sidekick

The popularity of 'pawri' video reached its crescendo when a Mumbai-based music composer Yashraj Mukhate added a peppy touch through extra music and beats to the video of the 'pawri' girl.

Sharing his recreated video on Instagram, Mukhate captioned the video as, "Aajse me party nahi karunga Sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai (from today I will not party, I will pawri, there is more fun in pawri than a party)".

While the footage has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihoraihai on social media, the video has over a million views on Dananeer's official Instagram handle alone. As soon as the 'Pawri' memes went viral on Pakistani accounts, Indians too have joined the bandwagon and given a quirky twist to #PawriHoRahiHai.

Mukhate grabbed attention with his hilarious rap featuring adapted dialogues of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Kokilaben, particularly 'Rasode mei kawn tha'. Since then, he has also released many such raps and trendy videos, another famous one was on Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue "Tauda Kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta Kutta".