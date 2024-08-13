Expressing concern over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday questioned whether the country was providing a safe environment for people in the medical profession.

The senior Congress leader told IANS, "The most important issue facing us is whether our society can keep doctors safe, rather than rushing to judge who is at fault in the Kolkata rape and murder case."

Pawan Khera criticised the BJP, saying that "if they are in a hurry to declare someone guilty or innocent, it shows they don't care about the safety of women."

He added that once the investigation is complete, the guilty will be identified, and no responsible government would forgive the perpetrator of the crime.

Khera also pointed out that the BJP had supported its party members in cases like Unnao and Kathua, where serious crimes were committed against girls, and that no other party would behave in such a way.

The MP was answering questions regarding the safety of doctors, nurses and women in the wake of the August 9 rape and murder of a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, which has led to an outcry in the country.

The heinous incident has resulted in strikes by doctors in many hospitals around the nation.

Over 3 lakh resident doctors across India have gone on a strike seeking justice for the deceased doctor, with more and more hospitals joining the stir each day.

This has affected OPD services in government hospitals like AIIMS, Safdarjung and MAMC in the national Capital, although emergency services are still available.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for an impartial investigation by the West Bengal police's Special Investigation Team.

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the trainee doctor's family to offer them support.

CM Banerjee said that if the police cannot solve the case by August 18, the probe would be handed over to the CBI, even though the agency's success rate is low.

(With inputs from IANS)