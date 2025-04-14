Pawan Kalyan's spouse, Anna Lezhneva, visited Tirumala Tirumala to seek the blessing of Lord Venkateswara. The couple were in distress after their son Mark Shankar sustained injuries in a fire accident that happened in his school in Singapore. Anna chooses to shave her head off at Tirumala as a part of the offering as Mark is recovering.

Jana Sena Party, shared photos of her along with a caption saying Anna donated her hair after the temple visit.

Photos of Anna shaving her head and donating her hair have soon gone viral on social media soon after being posted. The X (formerly Twitter) handle of Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party posted photos of Anna, where it was confirmed that she did offer hair before she visited the temple.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Sri @PawanKalyan Garu's wife, Smt. Anna Konidala, visited Tirumala today.



She signed the declaration forms at Gayatri Sadan in the presence of @TTDevasthanams staff. pic.twitter.com/am3hxHWfHH — JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) April 13, 2025

As per a report published in Gulte, Anna while on pilgrimage, also executed a declaration of faith. This non-Hindu document of purpose contains an expression of faith where the signatory pledges to seek blessings from the god for a particular goal. This is not uncommon at Tirumala among non-Hindu worshippers.

The ritual of shaving hair in the Tirumala temple is well observed and practised by many in devotion. While others like to call it a "mokku," devotees complete this act to thank the Lord after a prayer or wish fulfilment. Some devotees prefer this as part of a spiritual cleansing before offering prayers.

Mark Shankar's burning injury incident occurred on April 8, 2025. It took place at a school located in the River Valley Shophouse area of Singapore, where several students suffered injuries. Mark sustained burns to his thighs and hands. Anna's visit to the temple has never been more timely.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan, who flew to Singapore to be with his son after the accident, has returned to India. He was seen at the Hyderabad airport earlier today.