N Chandrababu Naidu, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and several other leaders of the Jana Sena Party have reacted to the news of Pawan Kalyan's son being caught in a fire accident. Earlier today, Pawan Kalyan's 8-year-old son, Mark Shankar, suffered burn injuries in a school fire accident in Singapore.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister's son was rushed to the hospital. As per reports, the young boy suffered burn injuries on hands and legs during the incident. He also suffered smoke inhalation that affected his lungs.

PM Modi, other leaders react

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, over phone to enquire about his younger son Mark Shankar. The Prime Minister spoke to Pawan Kalyan, who was on a visit to Alluri Seetharamaraju district, and enquired about his son's condition. He wished for the early recovery of the child.

Pawan Kalyan was on a tour in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district when he received the news. Several party leaders took to social media to express their concern and prayed for the speedy recovery of the young child. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to social media to express his concern about the accident.

"I am shocked to hear about the fire accident that took place at a school in Singapore. I have come to know that Pawan Kalyan's son, Mark Shankar, was injured in it. My thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. I sincerely wish Mark Shankar a speedy and complete recovery," Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and YSR Congress Party Chief wrote.

Chandrababu Naidu's tweet

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also prayed for the speedy recovery of Mark Shankar. "I pray to God for Shankar's speedy recovery as he undergoes treatment at a hospital in Singapore," Naidu wrote on Twitter.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth also wished for Mark Shankar's speedy recovery.

Karimnagar MP and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, hoped for Mark Shankar's well-being. "Shocked to learn about the fire accident at a school in Singapore where the son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu, Mark Shankar, studies. Praying to Ammavaru for the safety and well-being of all the children & hoping Mark Shankar is safe and well," he wrote.

"My thoughts are with him and his family during this challenging time. Praying for the little one's speedy and full recovery," National president of BJP OBC Morcha, K Laxman wrote.

Siddipet MLA and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader T. Harish Rao also took to social media to share his concern.

"Very saddened to hear about the school fire accident in Singapore that injured young Mark Shankar, son of AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan garu. Wishing him a fast and full recovery. My thoughts are with the family," he mentioned.

Pawan Kalyan keeps up his promise

Reports suggest that his party workers and advisors urged him to cut short his tour after the accident news and rush to Singapore to be with his son. But the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh insisted on keeping his professional commitments. "I had promised the tribals of that village yesterday that I would visit Kuridi village near Araku... so I will go to that village, talk to them and find out the problems there," said Pawan Kalyan, as per the Jana Sena Party's tweet.

Born October 10, 2017, Pawan Kalyan and wife Anna Lezhneva's son, Mark, is just 8 years old. More details awaited.