Power star Pawan Kalyan, who celebrated his 49thbirthday on September 2, shared a heartfelt message to his nephew Ram Charan for a humanistic gesture towards his deceased fans.

As Pawan Kalyan celebrated his 49th birthday, hundreds of celebs across the country wished him and Ram Charan was one among them. He tweeted, "Sri. Pawan Kalyan, the most authentic & honest influence in my life. His words inspire, motivate, encourage and empower me to become the best version of myself. Wishing my Babai a very Happy Birthday!! Folded hands #HBDPawanKalyan."

Three fans of Pawan Kalyan were electrocuted to death in the Shantipuram area in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh when its iron railing of a 25-feet banner of the actor came in contact with a live wire. The Jana Sena Party and Boney Kapoor, who is producing the power star's upcoming film Vakeel Saab, announced the compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased fans.

Soon after hearing the news about the death of Pawan Kalyan's fans, Ram Charan took announce compensation for them. "Nothing we do can compensate the loss of lives. We can only stand by the families of the deceased and lend our support in these difficult times. I would like to contribute an amount of Rs 2.5 Lakhs each towards the families of the deceased."

Pawan Kalyan responded to all the celebs, who wished him on his birthday. Meanwhile, the power star tweeted, "@AlwaysRamCharan I wholeheartedly appreciate & acknowledge his humanistic gesture of standing by the family members of the Kuppam tragedy. Apart from his talent, ability & strength- his compassionate heart brings out the beauty of his soul. May 'Durga Matha' bless him in abundance."