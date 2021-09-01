Pawan Kalyan is turning a year older on Thursday, 2 September. Like last year, there would not be a public celebration due to Covid-19 crisis. Well, the fans of the Power Star do not have to get disappointed as a few surprises are lined up for the day.

Powerful Surprises

To begin with, the first single from his forthcoming film Bheemla Nayak will be out at 11.16 pm. The song is penned by Ramajogayya Sastry. It is the Telugu remake of hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which had Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the leads. Trivikram Srinivas-directorial also has Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh in the key roles.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

At 1.20 pm, a new poster from Krish-directorial Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be released. It is a period drama in which the Power Star will be seen as a rebellious outlaw who takes on the British rulers. The film has Nidhhi Agerwal in the female lead with Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez doing important roles.

Pawan Kalyan-Surender Reddy's Film

The pre-look of Pawan Kalyan and Surender Reddy's next movie, presently referred to as PSPK 28, will be launched at 2.20 pm. The forthcoming flick will be funded by SRT Entertainments. It is a commercial entertainer in which the 50-year-old star will be seen in a never-before avatar. It is likely to have Samantha Akkineni playing the female lead.

A Film with Harish Shankar

At 4.05 pm, the fans can expect an update about Pawan Kalyan's film with Harish Shankar. This project is funded by Mythri Movie Makers. It is a political thriller which has the music of Devi Sri Prasad.