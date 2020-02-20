Director Trivikram Srinivas, who is basking in on the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, is said to be taking up Pawan Kalyan's next project. After wrapping it up, he will start working on Jr NTR's film.

After the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Trivikram Srinivas has reportedly signed two movies. He will direct Pawan Kalyan's 29th movie and Junior NTR's 30th movie. He is teaming up with the young tiger again after the release of Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which has become hit at the box office.

Trivikram Srinivas worked with Pawan Kalyan in four movies like Jalsa (2008), Teen Maar (2011, only penned dialogues), Attarintiki Daredi (2013) and Agnyaathavaasi (2018). One of them has become blockbuster, while others bombed at the box office. The director is teaming up with the actor for the fifth time and there is a lot of curiosity about their forthcoming project.

Fans of both the actors are eager to which one of the two go on floor and release in the theatres first. Sources claim that Trivikram Srinivas was supposed to start his next project with Jr NTR. But the actor is busy with RRR, which is set to hit the screens during Sankranti 2021. He is likely to join the director only after its release.

Pawan Kalyan meets Trivikram

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan was said to have recently met Trivikram to discuss the possibility of working together. "They are very close, and Pawan Kalyan has told his friend to come up with a script," a source told Deccan Chronicle, adding, "In the meantime, Trivikram will prepare his script."

Pawan Kalyan, who had taken a break to focus on politics, has reportedly signed films temporarily known as PSPK 26, PSPK 27, PSPK 28 PSPK 29 and PSPK 30, which are set to for releases between 2020 and 2022. He will have an average of roughly one film every three months for the next two years and each one of them will be promising.

On the other hand, sources claim that NTR 30 is going to be the most hyped movie of Junior NTR. His fans are in full excitement because this film is released in summer 2021. Expectations from this movie will be doubled and tripled as it is going to be released after ace director SS Rajamouli's RRR movie.