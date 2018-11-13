Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, who visited Kakinada on Tuesday, met the people of the Muslim community and interacted with them. Pawan Kalyan mentioned that he is not very happy to address Muslims as minorities as they are the citizens of the country and have equal rights.

"I was in America when the tragic incident of Twin Towers blast happened. One of the Americans asked me if I were a Muslim looking at my bearded attire. She asked me if I was going to kill them. That very moment, I came to understand the real difficulty of being a Muslim. There are cold-blooded people in every religion. To paint the whole religion as the hunters or terrorists is not at all fair," Pawan Kalyan told addressing the community people.

Muslim ladies who attended the meet had a brief interaction with Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan mentioned that the government fails to provide basic needs to the Muslim communities, but treat them only as vote-bank. He also mentioned the difficulties Muslims are facing in today's scenario.

"I treat you all as my brothers and sisters. I've worn this sacred cap swearing to Allah, but not for any political use", Pawan Kalyan clarified.

Pawan Kalyan seems to have made his political campaign intense in the recent times. Pawan Kalyan had a dig on Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and Nandamuri Balakrishna for talking in a wrong way about particular castes.

Pawan Kalyan also slammed Telugu Desam Party leaders for not providing sufficient funds to Titli victims. He even called them 'publicity' mongers. Pawan Kalyan had made it clear that he had entered the politics only to serve the people, leaving behind his acting career.

"I am at loss. I would earn crores if I had continued acting. But, my choice is to serve the people", Pawan Kalyan told.