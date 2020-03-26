Power star Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Nithiin, Trivikram and a host of other Tollywood (Telugu) celebs have come forward to show generous side by making rich donations to the relief fund for the coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought the life to stand still in the Telugu states. The Telugu filmmakers have postponed their film shoots and release. Many celebs went on to spread awareness about the COVID-19 infection and requested their fans to stay at homes during the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The lockdown for 21 days is affecting the lives of daily wagers and other roadside business people, who are in great problems, which have raised a big concern for the governments. After seeing the situation some celebs came forward to help the community in the time of pandemic and made generous donations for the coronavirus outbreak. Nithiin was probably the first celeb to donate money to the relief fund.

Nithiin met Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on March 23 and handed over the cheque of Rs 10 lakh. Later, he tweeted, "In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, I'd like to do my bit fr d country's safety. I wish to make a donation of ₹10 lakhs fund to @TelanganaCMO n another ₹10 lakhs to @AndhraPradeshCM fr d equipment needed to combat this epidemic. We can fight this together. #StayHomeStaySafe."

Pawan Kalyan announces his generous gesture

Power star Pawan Kalyan took to his Twitter account this morning to announce his generous gesture. The Jana Sena Party chief revealed that he is donating Rs 50 lakh each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh CM relief funds. He tweeted, "I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic."

Pawan Kalyan also announced that he will donate Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister relief fund. He tweeted, "I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our Hon.PM Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic."

Ram Charan donated Rs 70 lakh to the relief fund and later shared the news on his Facebook page. He wrote, "Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by Pawan Kalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments. Hope you all are staying safe at home! Telangana CMO Andhra Pradesh CM PMO India Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao - KTR."

Director Trivikram Srinivas, who is basking in on the success of his latest film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, has donated 10 lakhs each to the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Anil Ravipudi has donated 5 lakhs each to the governments of AP and Telangana.

Dr Rajasekhar and his wife Jeevitha provided essential commodities to the poor artistes at Film Production Managers Office opposite Annapurna 7 acres at 8:30 am today (March 26).