Tell me who even thinks that celebrities would be introverts. It may seem a bit unusual, but many famous actors, in their personal lives, are actually very shy. Every industry has such actors, and in Telugu film industry, there are actors like Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan, who besides delivering stunning performances on the silver screen, are extremely reserved when it comes to public gatherings, promotions, and interviews.

Prabhas

Prabhas is known to be a very shy person. He talks very less and works more. The actor's dedication cannot be explained in words. MM Keeravani, during one of Baahubali promotions, had stated that Prabhas has a kind heart, has zero-attitude and is someone who doesn't know how to tantrums and doesn't behave like a typical star.

He even rejected an endorsement deal which offered him a remuneration worth Rs 10 crore, just because he wanted to focus on Baahubali. Every year, Prabhas spends lakhs of rupees towards charity but unlike most celebrities, he doesn't speak a word about it.

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan is the leader and senior-most of all the introverts in the Telugu film industry. He is extremely shy and on many occasions, Chiranjeevi himself admitted his younger brother is very reserved. Only after Pawan has entered politics, his fans got to listen a lot from him. After a break of two years, Pawan Kalyan is making comeback on the silver screen with Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink.

Mahesh Babu

Ask him a question which is as long as a paragraph, and answer from Mahesh would be just either one word or a sentence of four to five words. But he is pretty much active on social media when compared to his contemporaries. Mahesh has funded for heart surgeries of thousand of children till now. He is also one of them who talk less and work more. Their actions speak a lot more actually. Basking in the success of his recent flick Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh is currently busy prepping up for his next film.

Nithiin

Nithiin made his debut in Telugu cinema at the age of 18 years. Nithiin is following the steps of his guru Pawan Kalyan, who is also an introvert. Nithiin also speaks very less. He chooses to answer, or talk only if he thinks there's a need for his word. Basking in the recent success of Bheeshma, Nithiin is all set to tie the knot with Shalini in April.